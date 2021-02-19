She’s Gone: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

After months of speculation and reports, Kim Kardashian has finally filed for divorce from Kanye West.

TMZ dropped the bombshell news that Kardashian filed the paperwork ending her seven-year marriage to Kanye West, but “it’s as amicable as a divorce can be.” The celebrity gossip site reports that reality TV star/mogul asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Sources tell TMZ that the Chicago rapper is fine with the joint custody agreement and both Ye and Kardashian are down for co-parenting. There is a prenup involved, and neither party is contesting it, and progress has already been made in the property settlement agreement.

No date of separation has been listed in the documents turned in by high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser obtained by TMZ. Based on the numerous reports of the couple practically living separate lives for months already tell us that story. As far as what was the final straw for Kimmy Cakes? Well, it began to all fall down after West launched his struggle presidential campaign.

In that time span, the “Jesus Walks” rapper held a bizarre campaign rally where he revealed intimate details about a conversation he had with his then-wife about abortion while sobbing in front of rally attendees. Then there was that time Yeezy hopped on Twitter and took shots at the Kardashian/Jenner clan, even hilariously calling Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.”

According to TMZ’s sources, Kardashian wanted to kick West to the curb at that moment. Still, becuase he was going through a severe bipolar episode held off on a divorce becuase she felt it would cruel to end their union at that point. Despite trying to salvage their marriage with a planned family vacation, things continued to get rocky between West and Kardashian due to Ye’s political stances and stark differences in lifestyle.

The couple would live separate lives, with West retreating to his ranch in Wyoming and Kardashian living with the kids in Calabassas.

Welp, it was only a matter of time. This will be Kardashian’s third divorce and West’s first. You can peep the reactions to the split of arguably one of the biggest celebrity couples of this generation below.

