HomeCelebrity News

Saweetie Secures MAC Deal & Links With Lori Harvey, Streets Twitter Speculates

Posted September 12, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Christian Cowan SS22 RUNWAY

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty


Saweetie stays securing a bag. The “Icy Grl” rapper is now officially rocking with the prestigious MAC makeup brands which means her moves, and personal life, will only be under a bigger microscope than usual.

Speaking of, at a celebratory party for the new deal, she chatted it up with Lori Harvey, which led to more enormous Twitter chatter.

As for some details, on Sept. 9, M.A.C. Cosmetics announced that Saweetie was named its latest Global Brand Ambassador, and a collection will be following shortly.

“The MAC collaboration is a dream come true,” Saweetie told VIBE. “Through the collection, I want every girl, with every complexion, & every background & every unique feature to be able to tap into her pretty girl aura because beauty comes in so many different ways but it always begins from the inside.”

As for the party, the celebration went down at the Boom Boom Room in New York City, which is at The Standard Hotel. . after being named MAC Cosmetics’ newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Check out the reactions to Saweetie’s latest power move, and photos, in the gallery.

Saweetie Secures MAC Deal & Links With Lori Harvey, Streets Twitter Speculates  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close