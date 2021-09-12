Saweetie Secures MAC Deal & Links With Lori Harvey, Streets Twitter Speculates

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Saweetie stays securing a bag. The “Icy Grl” rapper is now officially rocking with the prestigious MAC makeup brands which means her moves, and personal life, will only be under a bigger microscope than usual.

Speaking of, at a celebratory party for the new deal, she chatted it up with Lori Harvey, which led to more enormous Twitter chatter.

As for some details, on Sept. 9, M.A.C. Cosmetics announced that Saweetie was named its latest Global Brand Ambassador, and a collection will be following shortly.

“The MAC collaboration is a dream come true,” Saweetie told VIBE. “Through the collection, I want every girl, with every complexion, & every background & every unique feature to be able to tap into her pretty girl aura because beauty comes in so many different ways but it always begins from the inside.”

As for the party, the celebration went down at the Boom Boom Room in New York City, which is at The Standard Hotel. . after being named MAC Cosmetics’ newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Check out the reactions to Saweetie’s latest power move, and photos, in the gallery.

