Saweetie Drowns Her Spaghetti In Ranch Dressing, Twitter Is Praying For Her Stomach

Posted March 1, 2021

Twitter Has Thoughts About Saweetie Putting Ranch Dressing On Spaghetti

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty


Saweetie has the internet talking, and it’s not because of her drop-dead gorgeous looks, relationship with Quavo, or new music. Instead, people are worried about her stomach.

Twitter is tripping out and wondering what in the world Saweetie’s stomach is made of after her hairstylist shared a video of the “My Type” rapper drowning a plate of spaghetti smothered in ranch dressing in his Instagram Stories.

The reactions to the video immediately poured in, with most people wondering if Quavo’s bae’s stomach is made of vibranium and “nothing is stopping her,” as one Twitter user hilariously tweeted.

Saweetie and her rather unusual meals are no secret because she is a foodie and isn’t shy about sharing her “prison concoctions,” as Twitter loves to describe them. One meal, in particular, that had Twitter users’ guts clutching pearls was her ramen recipe. In a video, the rapper prepares a cup of noodles, a rather easy meal that is the favorite among college students and prisoners because it only requires hot water to be made.

Saweetie, on the other hand, has to add more flavor to the quick meal. In the clip, she adds cajun seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, seasoning salt, and tabasco sauce, mixing it all before she dumps the water. She wasn’t done either. She alarmed her followers by adding a crushed bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to the cup of noodles. She happily downs the meal that could easily lead to someone getting high cholesterol or the runs.

Quavo, understandably disgusted, can be heard in the background saying, “I got food otw you ain gotta do it like that nomo.”

Saweetie clearly enjoys her food and doesn’t care what anyone thinks, but we’re definitely cringing at these “recipes.” You can peep more hilarious reactions to her unusual love for ranch dressing on her spaghetti below.

Photo: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

Saweetie Drowns Her Spaghetti In Ranch Dressing, Twitter Is Praying For Her Stomach  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

