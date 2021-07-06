birthday , Saweetie
HomeRecording Artists

Saweetie Does It Big For Her 28th Birthday Party

Posted July 6, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Saweetie told us MONTHS ago that she was going to have big birthday bash!

 

And she was not lying!  She showed her muscle and flexed on everyone in a major way.  Of course you have her celebrity friends like The City Girls and Chloe Bailey making an appearance.  You also see the shiny new toys that she got.  One of them being a glorious Rolls Royce with an orange interior.

 

1.

2.

She even has a bikini to match the new car!

3.

She also got some new jewelry with a shiny new starfish chain

4.

But quite possibly the biggest flex was that she had Krispy Kreme donut pyramids in her party

5.

6.

Source: Bossip

 

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close