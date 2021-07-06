Saweetie Does It Big For Her 28th Birthday Party

CLOSE
Saweetie told us MONTHS ago that she was going to have big birthday bash!
And she was not lying! She showed her muscle and flexed on everyone in a major way. Of course you have her celebrity friends like The City Girls and Chloe Bailey making an appearance. You also see the shiny new toys that she got. One of them being a glorious Rolls Royce with an orange interior.
She even has a bikini to match the new car!
She also got some new jewelry with a shiny new starfish chain
But quite possibly the biggest flex was that she had Krispy Kreme donut pyramids in her party
Source: Bossip