Rihanna’s Most Jaw-Dropping Maternity Looks

Rihanna is without doubt a fashion icon. From her trendy hair to her effortless style, the Bajan beauty has given us fashion envy for years, always keeping her foot on our neck when it comes to serving high-quality looks that we love. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the billionaire beauty is now slaying when it comes to her maternity style, showing off her baby bump in the most fashionable ways ever.

From the moment she announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump, the fashion queen has taken her style to a whole new level, even explaining to PEOPLE at a Fenty Beauty Universe Event that “it’s fun but also a challenge” to style herself while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she continued. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby.”

And we’re certainly having fun watching Rih Rih serve effortless looks while showing off her pregnancy baby bump, pairing her incredible fashion sense with her new mommy glow! While we can’t choose a favorite Rih Rih maternity moment thus far, here are three times that this 34-year-old fashion queen gave us jaw-dropping maternity looks that we can’t stop thinking about!

