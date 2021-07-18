HomeCelebrity News

Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep

Posted July 18, 2021

2021 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


Rich Paul is an NBA super-agent, and good buddy to LeBron James, with a hell of a come-up story. But right now it’s all about him dating British singer Adele and the plethora of jokes and memes the revelation has spawned.

The new(ish) couple was spotted last night’s (July 17) epic game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals that saw the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his podcast after the game, per USA Today. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

It’s also currently all over Black Twitter, which is delivering the jokes on all cylinders.

King James was also at the game, and while wearing some iced-out necklaces, also managed to bring in his own Lobos 1707 tequila (Lobos Tequila, Reposado to be exact) into that building.

But right now, it’s all about Rich Paul’s come up, and getting these jokes off. Peep some of the best below.

Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
