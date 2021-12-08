HomeCelebrity News

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

"Thoughts Of A Colored Man" Opening Night

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty


Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen.

Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott

Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer.

During his broadcast he said, I have so much faith in God. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with y’all today. I’m here to show that I can fight through. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open. I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.

Meet Nick Cannon’s Youngest and 7th child, Zen.

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 8 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close