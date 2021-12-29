HomeCelebrity News

Remembering NFL Iconic Legend, John Madden [Photos]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Super Bowl XI - Oakland Raiders v Minnesota Vikings

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty


John Madden, beloved Hall of Fame coach, celebrated football announcer and brand icon to the famed “Madden” video game franchise to gamers around the globe has died at the age of 85.

The NFL reported in their statement that Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday evening. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.”

John Madden’s .759 win percentage as a head coach is still the highest in NFL history (min. 100 games). All 103 of his career wins came with the Raiders, the most by any head coach in franchise history. He finished his career with a 103-32-7 record

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.

Memorial service information will be announced when available, the #NFL said.

Let’s remember the life of John Madden

Remembering NFL Iconic Legend, John Madden [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close