2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Getty / Getty


After the show is the afterparty. The who’s who of Black Hollywood were in attendance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which has become the go-to party after the Oscars (if you aren’t invited to Jay Z and Beyonce’s soiree, of course). After some lackluster fashions at the Oscars, the ladies packed the heat for Vanity Fair’s annual event, hitting the red carpet in sexier more fun looks than what they wore to the awards ceremony. All of which is why we look forward to the afterparties because they allow faces who weren’t at the show, to step out and slay.

Keep scrolling for the best looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Singer Kelly Rowland attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party donning this gorgeous sheer black number by Jean-Louis Sabaji.

2. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish stole the show at the exclusive party in this lime green ensemble. 

3. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

Serena Williams looked dazzling in this shimmering silver Versace dress that was short, strapless, and fit the athlete like a glove. 

4. Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz Source:Getty

Zoë Kravitz looked effortless in this long-sleeved white gown. 

5. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

Our style icon Zendaya shut the party down in this gorgeous black suit with dramatic shoulders from Sport Max’s FW’22 RTW collection. 

6. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson gave us fashion envy in this black and white number. 

7. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow gave us style goals in this asymmetrical purple Versace look that showed off her killer legs and thighs. 

8. Venus Williams

Venus Williams Source:Getty

Venus Williams looked elegant at the annual party in this strapless white gown. 

9. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

Ciara stepped out looking like a goddess in this cut out, purple ensemble from Di Petsa’s FW ’22 collection. 

10. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen served in this grey, cut-out look from Georges Hobeika.

11. Rita Ora

Rita Ora Source:Getty

Rita Ora wore an ensemble that was certaintly fit for a queen. 

12. Normani

Normani Source:Getty

Normani gave us glam in this sheer black number from Jean Paul Gaultier’s SS22 collection. 

13. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey Source:Getty

Lori Harvey stole the show at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party donning this gorgeous green Tony Ward Couture ensemble with dramatic detailing throughout. 

14. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

Here’s Chloe Bailey who looked like money in this sheer midi ensemble. 

15. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in this curve-hugging light blue look from Balenciaga. 

16. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe gave us body goals in this black, cut-out dress. 

