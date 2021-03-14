Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love

It’s our favorite time of award season. While most other grand award shows focus on TV and film, the Grammys are a time to celebrating the music and artists we love while enjoying the fashion moments that bring us joy.
So many iconic fashion moments were born at the Grammys. From J. Lo’s legendary Versace dress to Cardi B’s oyster-inspired gown, this year’s show may be virtual but we’re still looking forward to seeing what and who everyone is wearing.
Megan Thee Stallion stunned in Dolce & Gabbana. Doja Cat didn’t disappoint and the men didn’t come to be upstaged! See our favorite fashion moments of the night.
1. 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
DaBaby, who scored four Grammy nominations looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana and stylish top hat. His mother doubled as his date to the show, wearing a red dress while his daughter, wore a custom canary Alani Taylor dress. Because kids weren’t allowed on the carpet (pandemic rules), the “Kirk” rapper created his own carpet for his daughter to strut on!
2. Doja CatSource:Getty
We can always count on Doja Cat to give us a fashion moment. The “Streets” singer wore a Roberto Cavalli gown with plunging neckline and feather detail with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She complimented the look with a mullet hairstyle.
3. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo is giving us mermaid vibes in this sea foam green Balmain dress. Her sleek tresses and Bulgari jewels are the ultimate glam accessories.
4. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion, and “Best new Artist” winner, is serving melanin in this orange satin strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown.
5. Kendrick SampsonSource:Getty
“Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson looked fine and fitted in this sleek black tux.
6. ChikaSource:Getty
Rapper and artist Chika stayed true to her street style in this Nike ensemble with matching mask.
7. Big SeanSource:Getty
Big Sean looks like the ultimate gentleman in this smooth tuxedo with scarf.
8. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo donned two dresses on the Grammys red carpet. She switched it up into this blush metallic gown with high slit.