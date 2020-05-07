Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

Wednesday night social media erupted after a Facebook video showed 21-year-old Sean Reed being tased and fatally shot Indianapolis Metro Police.
Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase. Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man.
Shortly after the video went viral, local residents made there way to the scene to protest.
Photos by: Wildstyle Paschall/All317Hiphop
1. Protesters gather for Sean ReedSource:All317Hiphop
