Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

Posted 23 hours ago

Wednesday night social media erupted after a Facebook video showed 21-year-old Sean Reed being tased and fatally shot Indianapolis Metro Police.

Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase.  Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man.

Shortly after the video went viral, local residents made there way to the scene to protest.

Photos by: Wildstyle Paschall/All317Hiphop

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed  was originally published on hot963.com

