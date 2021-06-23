Olivia Rodrigo , prom , Sour
Olivia Rodrigo Asks Fans To Prom

Posted 9 hours ago

Despite being one of the biggest artists out right now Olivia Rodrigo is still capturing the full high school experience!  Sure it helps that she’s in a show that revolves around high school with her Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.  But it goes beyond that!  She just officially graduated and now she’s getting ready for Prom.

 

 

Olivia Rodrigo showed up to different fans houses with her promposal asking if they would go to prom with her.  Rodrigo made a sign, brought some merchandise, took photos and just made these fans day.  While they aren’t going to an actual prom, Rodrigo is having a livestream event June 29th on Youtube. It’s her “Sour Prom Concert Film” which is supposed to be the “ultimate alternative prom experience”  See some of the fans reactions to Rodrigo’s promposal.

 

Source: Billboard

