Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Posted March 23, 2020

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.

Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton becomes the first NFL public figure to say he has test positive of the Coronavirus.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

1. Rudy Gobert

2. Tom Hanks

3. Rita Wilson

4. Donovan Mitchell

5. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari

6. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

7. Olga Kurylenko

8. Idris Elba

9. Lucian Grainge

10. Kevin Durant

11. Sean Payton

12. Marcus Smart

13. Andy Choen

14. Harvey Weinstein

15. Manu Dibango

16. Slim Thug

17. Chef Floyd Cardoz

18. Prince Charles

