Nintendo Announces Super Mario Party Update, Gaming Fans Are Super Star Lit

Posted April 27, 2021

Gaming World Highlights At Gamescom 2018

Source: Bloomberg / Getty


Since launching in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has transformed the handheld gaming experience with its hybrid console and tablet-like configuration. One of the system’s top party games, Super Mario Party, just got a pretty nifty update that most Nintendo fans are seemingly excited about.

The Nintendo team announced the change via Twitter and also their support page, laying out the new features coming to the popular party game. Given that this is the first update for the game in well over two years and just the second overall, the news is certainly big for Switch users.

Check out the update notes below:

You can now play the following modes over the internet:

・Mario Party

・Partner Party

・Free Play (Minigames)

Important: To play over the internet, a subscription to the paid Nintendo Switch Online service is required.

Playing over the internet

To play over the internet, select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play.

There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords.

The combinations through which you can play over the internet are as follows:

・Up to 1 player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players)

・Up to 2 players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players)

If two players are each playing on their own systems, they cannot play with two players using a third system.

Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu.

・Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.

When playing over the internet, all 20 characters and all maps are available, regardless of your current in-game progress.

When playing over the internet, 70 of the total 80 minigames are available to play.

The following 10 minigames are not available when playing over the internet.

・Strike It Rich

・Time to Shine

・Take a Stab

・All-Star Swingers

・Rhythm and Bruise

・Pep Rally

・Wiped Out

・Fiddler on the Hoof

・Clearing the Table

・Baton and On

Play data won’t be saved when playing over the internet.

Super Mario Party did have online play prior to this update but the feature was limited to just a handful of the minigames. This effectively opens up the world of Super Mario Party to a global pool of co-players and competitors, and the joy and requisite hate that’s being expressed on Twitter at the moment is impassioned and comical at times.

Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Nintendo Announces Super Mario Party Update, Gaming Fans Are Super Star Lit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Yes. Yes, you did. You did this.

