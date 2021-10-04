HomeSports

Nike Unveils The Sprawling LeBron James Innovation Center, The New Home Of High-Tech Sports Research

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source: Nike / Nike

LeBron James’ star power has grown yet again.

We’re already aware of the lifetime deal he has with Nike, but they just upped their commitment to the Los Angeles Laker with the unveiling of the LeBron James Innovation Center. The sprawling building will serve as the headquarters for Nike’s sport-research capabilities thanks to it housing the world’s largest motion-capture installation (with 400 cameras) and top-notch body-mapping equipment.

The building Nike Sport Research Lab or NSRL is a new and improved version of the original –and five-times larger to be exact– which was created 40 years ago in Exeter, New Hampshire, to develop and test products to help athletes perform better.

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source: Nike / Nike

The latest and greatest includes a full-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway, and an artificial turf training pitch to help Nike capture athletes in motion. There are also four advanced climate chambers that can mimic a variety of conditions to help athletes adapt to them all and perform. The building’s namesake is more than happy with how it all turned out.

“I think this building is a match made in heaven when it comes to my career. Just being able to continue to innovate, continue to tap into yourself, and give it your all. Understanding that your body is your temple, and that’s everything in life,” James said. “And that’s not just for professional athletes, that’s for anyone, being able to understand your body and how to get the most out of it. I’m always trying to figure out ways I can continue to innovate and ways I can continue to break the timeline of what they say is your prime, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source: Nike / Nike

Nike doesn’t just push the envelope when it comes to assisting world-class athletes to become their best selves; the Swoosh is also committed to lessening its carbon footprint. So, the new center is outfitted with 908 solar panels on the roof, over 20,000 pounds of recyclable material used, and uses 100% renewable electricity.

Get a better look at the center here, and check out the gallery below for more pictures.

1. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

2. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

3. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

4. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

5. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

6. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

7. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

8. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

9. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

10. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

11. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

12. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

13. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

14. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

15. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

16. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

17. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

18. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

19. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

20. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

21. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

22. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

23. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

24. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

25. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

26. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

27. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

28. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

29. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

30. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

31. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

32. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

Nike Unveils The Sprawling LeBron James Innovation Center, The New Home Of High-Tech Sports Research  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

2. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

3. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

4. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

5. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

6. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

7. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

8. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

9. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

10. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

11. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

12. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

13. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

14. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

15. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

16. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

17. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

18. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

19. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

20. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

21. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

22. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

23. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

24. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

25. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

26. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

27. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

28. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

29. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

30. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

31. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

32. Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center Source:NIke

Nike Sports Research Lab LeBron James Innovation Center nike sports research lab lebron james innovation center

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close