HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]

Posted May 20, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

'SHOWTIME, WME|IMG, and MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS VIP Pre-Fight Party Arrivals on the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet For 'Mayweather VS McGregor'

Source: David Becker / Getty


Nick Cannon might have explaining to do. According to HotNewHipHop, the media icon has allegedly had an entanglement with a former colleague.

Alyssa Scott, a former model for Cannon’s popular show Wild ‘N Out has recently posted a picture of her baby bump captioning it “ZEN S. CANNON”. Well, Nick’s last name is in fact Cannon so this can be very so true or a wild coincidence. The story gets even more interesting when a fan comments under the photo asking if Nick Cannon is the father of her baby and she responded back with heart faces.

Check out some photos of Nick Cannon’s alleged newest baby mom Alyssa Scott below!

RELATED: Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Breaks The Internet…AGAIN [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close