New Music & Videos This Week From Billie Eilish, BTS, The Kid Laroi & more

Posted July 9, 2021

It’s our favorite day again, FRIDAY!!! And we got a bunch of new music and videos this week.  First we got Billie Eilish who’s been preparing for her upcoming album release July 30th for “Happier Than Ever.”  But she’s given us a handful of singles to hold us over until then.  Today she dropped her latest ” NDA” and she said this might be her favorite video that she’s ever directed.

 

1. “NDA” – Billie Eilish

BTS had teased they had a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.  They are set to perform it along with their song “Butter” on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they will be the guest for 2 days.  But it’s finally here and it’s called “Permission to Dance”

2. “Permission To Dance” – BTS

The Kid Laroi also released a new video and teamed up with Justin Bieber.  The two worked together on Bieber’s album “Justice” with “Unstable” and now they joined forces again for the new song “Stay” 

3. “Stay” – The Kid Laroi ft. Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande teamed up with Vevo and Youtube to bring these special live performances of her songs.  This week they released “Safety Net” with Ty Dolla $ign

4. “Safety Net” – Ariana Grande ft. Ty Dolla $ign

The big day in music continues because we also got new music from Post Malone and a new video for “Motley Crue”

5. “Motley Crue” – Post Malone

Bad Bunny also dropped a surprise single earlier this week “De Museo” 

6. “De Museo” – Bad Bunny

The City Girls dropped their video for their summer smash “Twerkulator” which was directed by legend Missy Elliott.  We all know that Missy Elliott is one of the most innovative people when it comes to making music videos because a lot of hers were iconic!

7. “Twerkulator” – City Girls

Last night Nicki Minaj went on IG live because she said she had a very important announcement.  Lil Wayne and Drake even popped in to say what’s up and answer all of the Queen’s questions.  She also shared that she jumped on the remix of BIA’s ” Whole  Lotta Money” 

8. “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” – BIA ft. Nicki Minaj

