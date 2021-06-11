HomeMusic

New Music This Week From Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & more!

Posted 5 hours ago

Friday means new music and new music videos!  Sometimes it’s a surprise drop, sometimes it’s much anticipated, and sometimes it’s just something to hold us over while we await the whole album.  We got a little bit of all that this week!

 

First we have Doja Cat who announced that her new album is coming June 25th and she also released her tracklist which looks very promising.  Today she dropped a new single and video “Need To Know”

1. “Need To Know” – Doja Cat

Megan thee Stallion is getting everybody ready for another Hot Girl Summer or should I say “Thot” girl summer with her latest song “Thot Sh**”.  She dropped the video for that and it’s everything you expect from Megan so maybe don’t watch this one at work

2. “Thot Sh**” – Megan Thee Stallion

A much anticipated album was Migos and Culture III!  They just performed on Jimmy Fallon to keep the buzz going.  The album features some heavy hitters like Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and more!

3. “Avalanche” – Migos

And earlier this week Justin Bieber blessed us with a “Peaches” remix featuring Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Ludacris

4. “Peaches (Remix” – Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and Usher

