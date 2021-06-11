New Music This Week From Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & more!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Friday means new music and new music videos! Sometimes it’s a surprise drop, sometimes it’s much anticipated, and sometimes it’s just something to hold us over while we await the whole album. We got a little bit of all that this week!

First we have Doja Cat who announced that her new album is coming June 25th and she also released her tracklist which looks very promising. Today she dropped a new single and video “Need To Know”