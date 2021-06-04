HomeMusic

New Music This Week From Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & More!

Posted June 4, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

We always look forward to Fridays not only because it kicks off the weekend but also because that’s when we usually get new music.

1. Billie Eilish – “Lost Cause”

Billie Eilish got the party started early when she dropped her latest single “Lost Cause” alongside a video that everyone has been talking about.  She even shared some behind the scenes footage adding some of her own commentary via TikTok

 

2.

Then we got a double dose of Dua Lipa as she dropped the video for “Love Again” and released a song from the “Gully” Soundtrack called “Can They Hear Us”

3. Dua Lipa – “Love Again”

4. Dua Lipa – Can They Hear Us

Then you may have saw Tate Mcrae tweet to Blackbear about their new song.  At first I thought maybe she was shooting her shot and had a typo when she said “U love U” Blackbear, with a bear emoji.  I thought she was trying to say “I love You” and messed up but that’s actually the title of the song

5.

6. Blackbear ft. Tate McRae – “U Love U”

And BTS  dropped a couple of remixes to their hit song “Butter”.  There’s the “Cooler” remix and the “Sweeter” Remix!

7. BTS – “Butter (Cooler Remix)”

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close