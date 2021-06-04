New Music This Week From Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & More!

We always look forward to Fridays not only because it kicks off the weekend but also because that’s when we usually get new music.

1. Billie Eilish – “Lost Cause” Billie Eilish got the party started early when she dropped her latest single “Lost Cause” alongside a video that everyone has been talking about. She even shared some behind the scenes footage adding some of her own commentary via TikTok

2. Then we got a double dose of Dua Lipa as she dropped the video for “Love Again” and released a song from the “Gully” Soundtrack called “Can They Hear Us”

3. Dua Lipa – “Love Again”

4. Dua Lipa – Can They Hear Us Then you may have saw Tate Mcrae tweet to Blackbear about their new song. At first I thought maybe she was shooting her shot and had a typo when she said “U love U” Blackbear, with a bear emoji. I thought she was trying to say “I love You” and messed up but that’s actually the title of the song

5.

6. Blackbear ft. Tate McRae – “U Love U” And BTS dropped a couple of remixes to their hit song “Butter”. There’s the “Cooler” remix and the “Sweeter” Remix!