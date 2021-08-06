New Music Releases This Week from The Weeknd, Jack Harlow & more

We are always excited for Fridays not only because it means we made it to the weekend but also because we always get some new music. This week we got the first taste of what The Weeknd’s next project is going to sound like. He said this is the album he always wanted to make and that it’s going to be one big dance party. Today he dropped the new single and video for “Take My Breath”
1. “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
Jack Harlow is been having a hot past couple of weeks. His feature on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” is still topping the charts, he just did an amazing set at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago and now he’s got a new song with Pooh Sheisty!
2. “SUVs (Black On Black)” – Jack Harlow & Pooh Sheisty
This week’s surprise release of the week goes to Bad Bunny. He’s making a habit out of dropping songs out of nowhere and setting the internet on fire. But he’s keeping his fans ready as he prepares for one of the most anticipated tours coming soon.
3. “Volvi” – Aventura, Bad Bunny
And last but certainly not least the Queen B, Beyonce released the official video for “MOOD 4 EVA” with Jay Z, Childish Gambino, and Oumou Sangare