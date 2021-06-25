DaBaby , Doja Cat , ed sheeran
New Music And Videos This Week 6/25

Posted 7 hours ago

This Friday comes with a couple of much anticipated releases.  First we have Ed Sheeran dropping a brand new song and video “Bad Habits” and people are already obsessed with it!  Like no joke look what Taylor Swift said.

 

1. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

Another highly anticipated release was Doja Cat’s new album “Planet Her”.   It is filled with jams and guest stars like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and SZA.  We all know the hit “Kiss Me More” so let’s check out a brand new one, “You Right” with The Weeknd.

2. “You Right” – Doja Cat & The Weeknd

Last week Tate McRae & Khalid released their new song “Working” and this week they dropped the video

3. “Working” – Tate Mcrae & Khalid

Miley Cyrus has a Stand By You Pride Special airing tonight (6/25) on Peacock.  However we have already seen one of the performances where Miley did a cover of Cher’s “Believe”.  It’s always risky to cover a classic like that but you know it’s a job well done when the artist you covered gives you praise.

4.

5. “Believe” – Miley Cyrus

And lastly, but not leastly (is that a word? no? ok) DaBaby has been very productive lately.  He gave us a new video last week.  He’s started making videos on TikTok and this week he gave us a brand new video for “Red Light, Green Light”.  Warning, according to DaBaby this video is rated “E” for “Extremely enjoyable for every mf body”

6. “Red Light, Green Light” – DaBAby

