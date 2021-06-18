New Music and Videos This Week 6/18

It’s our favorite day of the week again! It’s Friday which means it’s officially the weekend and we got a bunch of new music coming our way.
First up we got Tate McRae who’s been having a monster year with the success of “You Broke Me First”. And she’s not a stranger to collaborations as she’s got a jam out right now with Regard and Troy Sivan “You”. This time she teams up with the great Khalid for a new song “Working”
1. “Working” – Tate McRae x Khalid
Next we have Logic aka Bobby Tarantino officially coming out of retirement giving all of his fans a little snack with “Intro”
2. “Intro” – Logic
You can always count on a good video from DaBaby regardless if you like the song or not. Billboard Baby takes us to high school with his latest video “Ball If I Want To”
3. “Ball If I Want To” – DaBaby
Last but not least Wale teams up with Chris Brown
4. “Angles” – Wale ft. Chris Brown
What’s your favorite release this week?