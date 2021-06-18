New Music and Videos This Week 6/18

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s our favorite day of the week again! It’s Friday which means it’s officially the weekend and we got a bunch of new music coming our way.

First up we got Tate McRae who’s been having a monster year with the success of “You Broke Me First”. And she’s not a stranger to collaborations as she’s got a jam out right now with Regard and Troy Sivan “You”. This time she teams up with the great Khalid for a new song “Working”