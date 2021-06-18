Chris Brown , DaBaby , Khalid
New Music and Videos This Week 6/18

Posted June 18, 2021

It’s our favorite day of the week again! It’s Friday which means it’s officially the weekend and we got a bunch of new music coming our way.

 

First up we got Tate McRae who’s been having a monster year with the success of “You Broke Me First”.  And she’s not a stranger to collaborations as she’s got a jam out right now with Regard and Troy Sivan “You”.  This time she teams up with the great Khalid for a new song “Working”

 

1. “Working” – Tate McRae x Khalid

Next we have Logic aka Bobby Tarantino officially coming out of retirement giving all of his fans a little snack with “Intro”

2. “Intro” – Logic

You can always count on a good video from DaBaby regardless if you like the song or not.  Billboard Baby takes us to high school with his latest video “Ball If I Want To”

3. “Ball If I Want To” – DaBaby

Last but not least Wale teams up with Chris Brown

4. “Angles” – Wale ft. Chris Brown

What’s your favorite release this week?

