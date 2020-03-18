Musical Chairs Of NFL Quarterbacks: Here’s Where Everyone Is Going

WOW!! It has been an insane couple days when it comes to Quarterbacks and who’s going to what team. There was so much speculation about Tom Brady. There was a possibility for him to come to the Colts but as you may know by now, that’s not the case. We actually ended up getting Philip Rivers for 1 year at $25 million! It’s literally been a musical chairs of QBs.
Below are the list of changes
Some unknowns include Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton, Jamise Winston. There will be many more unknowns as the draft happens.
1. Drew Brees
Drew Brees was a free agent but the Saints are keeping him on.
2. Nick Foles
Nick Foles is going to the Chicago Bears – Trubisky will stay in Chicago
3. Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater is going to the Carolina Panthers
4. Philip Rivers
Philip Rivers is coming to the Colts
5. Tom Brady
Tom Brady is going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers