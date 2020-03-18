Musical Chairs Of NFL Quarterbacks: Here’s Where Everyone Is Going

WOW!! It has been an insane couple days when it comes to Quarterbacks and who’s going to what team. There was so much speculation about Tom Brady. There was a possibility for him to come to the Colts but as you may know by now, that’s not the case. We actually ended up getting Philip Rivers for 1 year at $25 million! It’s literally been a musical chairs of QBs.

Below are the list of changes

Some unknowns include Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton, Jamise Winston. There will be many more unknowns as the draft happens.