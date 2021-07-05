RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

July 4th Weekend meant plenty of “white parties” now that the pandemic is becoming more manageable, allegedly. One party getting plenty of attention was Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s Hamptons fete and his guest list featured a who’s who of Hip-Hop celebs including Jay-Z, J. Balvin, Meek Mill, NBA superstar James Harden and more.

You knew it was going to be lit of the strength of the invite, which reportedly arrived with a bottle Jay-Z Aces of Spades brand of champagne and went down at a rented mansion in Bridgehampton. The white party had neighbors reportedly offering $15K plus just for an invite and those that made the cut were allowed only a +1.

The amount of star power in the spot definitely gave this shindig Roc Nation Brunch, but in the summer, vibes. But the winner of this paparazzi photographer’s dream event was probably Lil Uzi Vert (and his girlfriend JT of the City Girls), who clearly is a b-boy at heart with his breakdancing moves. We can’t not mention his recent problematic behavior of threatening his ex, though.

Other people seen on the scene include Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Quavo, Bon Jovi. We’re going to assume cigar-smoking Hova probably got the most request from the other celebs for selfies pics.

We compiled photos of the party from around the web in the gallery, for archival purposes. From the looks of one of Meek Mill’s pics, the Philly rapper went so hard he needed an IV! Bruh…

Michael Rubin’s Hamptons Party With Jay-Z, J. Balvin, Lil Baby & More Had Roc Nation Summer Brunch Vibes was originally published on hiphopwired.com