Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Make It Official, Salty Boots Twitter Has Thoughts

According to many, a relationship isn’t official until it hits the ‘Gram. Well, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, long speculated to be dating, did just that with a pair of photos letting the world know what time it truly is.
The entertainment world’s latest power couple showed off some loving snaps on their respective Instagram pages, both artfully shot by Jordan’s creative director, Leo Volcy. In Jordan’s photo, reactions from DJ D-Nice, Teyana Taylor, and more are positively celebrating the couple’s union as they should. In the shots, the low light added the necessary dramatic flair fit for a spread in a fashion mag.
Harvey posted some similar snaps of the pair looking especially cozy with Winnie Harlow. Ashley Graham and Gabrielle Union among the many who replied with their own set of congrats. In those shots, the photos were less edited and glitzy but no less alluring. There is even an unedited flick in the collage so you know it’s real.
The chatter around Jordan and Washington dating kicked off last year after TMZ and other outlets reported that the pair spent Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve together. With the photos saying everything they need to, fans on Twitter are no doubt chiming in.
There are some requisite haters who couldn’t help but wonder why Lori Harvey keeps pulling men as if they ever had the chance to be with the stunning beauty themselves. Future Hive is also stirring up some mess but there are plenty of folks who are happy for the couple as they should be.
Check out the reactions below.
Lori Harvey got out of a relationship with Future without a child, I’m afraid her power is beyond anything we’ve seen— Frank Gallagher (@jaketheoptimist) January 11, 2021
Meek Mill: “...I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas”— BonIverre (@GilbertRasiuba) January 11, 2021
Michael B Jordan: pic.twitter.com/ApBTa4oXv7
Lori Harvey is doing what every girl in her twenties should be doing. Having fun, dating, and moving tf around when a nigga gets goofy or the situation no longer serves her. Like hello?— Boward Woward (@IamSaintOndres) January 11, 2021
I actually love that Lori Harvey never talks to us. Why does she need to? She is rich and hot and dates the rich and hot. Why does she need to open up to the wretched PUBLIC for?? She has all she needs and she does what she does lmao love that for her— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey, being a normal young woman:— lindy (@Lindyyay) January 11, 2021
Everyone: Yaaaasssss! HOE shit! You go THOTTY. Kill ‘em WHORE
Lori Harvey was engaged to an international soccer player, dating a Formula 1 race car driver, and got men who don't claim their own kids claiming her. On THEIR IG. Posting FIRST.— Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 11, 2021
Cleary what she's doing works for her and the people she dates. Which is all that matters.
Lori Harvey is a young rich beautiful woman dating. She has access to a dating pool of a high earning, high profile men. There are no notes to be taken and there is nothing to learn from her 😂— Michelle Obama (@omgeze) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey has a new boyfriend. We are now going to be reading about how this what your 20s should be about for the next 36hrs— Kobe Cryant (@SadNiggaTwiz) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey and Russell Wilson really get the niggas GOING on here lol every single time— Lady Whistledown (@solodeauxleaux) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey, ladies and gentlemen. 😌 pic.twitter.com/03ogQgjOCV— Izy 💎 (@___israell) January 11, 2021
Steve Harvey out here telling women to wait 90 days meanwhile Lori Harvey out her giving 1 month free trial pic.twitter.com/4ALW8OlXmX— Somber Response (@TornResponse) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey isn’t for everybody; Everybody is for her, whenever she decides she wants them.— OZZY (@ozzyetomi) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey is a pioneer. I wish more black women would move like her instead of worrying about how we as men might view them. I support that shit.— 🇭🇹🌱LOU DAT DUDE!!! (@unknownvegan_) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey don’t bother nobody. Hell, I don’t think I’ve ever heard her speak. Leave it to Twitter to act like they know her though.— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) January 11, 2021
I can tell, Michael B Jordan thinks he’s the one that’s gonna marry Lori Harvey.— #ThreeOh (@_azryah) January 11, 2021