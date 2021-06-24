HomeStyle & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Signature Curves & Cake In New Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Posted 5 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Curves In New Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Source: Fashion Nova / Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion wants to make sure all of the hotties show off their body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-odies when they hit the pool or the beach this summer.

 

The Houston rapper who has been tantalizing our senses since ending her brief social media hiatus announced she is teaming up with Fashion Nova again. This time she is dropping a line of eye-catching bikinis that will surely get you all the looks when you step out in them.

The collection comes right on time as everyone is now “back outside” as the pandemic (which is still a thing) is slowly coming to an end, depending on where you are. The 26-year-old rapper announced the line on her Instagram account with a series of photos and, of course, a video of her rocking the collection that boasts an “’80s Miami revival” theme.

The hotties could look forward to engaging in some serious “Thot Sh*t” rocking the tiniest of affordable string bikinis in either black latex ($39.99), sparkling pink ($39.99), and eye-popping neon yellow ($34.99).

If you want to really stand out, there is also a distressed denim “sunsuit” ($39.99) complemented with a thong bottom to make sure those cheeks are out.

Fellas, it’s definitely going to be a hot girl summer, and we can thank Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova for making it happen.

You can see more photos of Thee Stallion in her itsy bitsy teenie weenie bikinis in the gallery below.

Photo: Fashion Nova / Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Signature Curves & Cake In New Fashion Nova Bikini Line  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

2. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

3. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

4. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

5. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

6. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

7. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line Source:Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line megan thee stallion,fashion nova

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close