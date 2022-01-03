HomeCelebrity News

New Year, New Breakup? Megan Thee Stallion Deletes Boyfriend’s Pics From IG

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: 300 ENT / 1501 Certified


2022 is officially here and most of us are looking to refresh, recharge and level up. And while that may mean hitting the gym or finding new job opportunities for some, for others it may mean moving on from a relationship that just doesn’t work anymore.

With that said, fans of Megan Thee Stallion are keeping a close watch on the Texas native’s social media, as many have noticed that she has deleted photos of Pardison Fontaine. In fact, Pardi’s birthday came and went last month without much noise or online love from Megan, which is strange considering the pair shared plenty of pics from their recent vacation together.

Now this could be strategic: Perhaps the couple decided to be more private for 2022. Or maybe Megan will pop up with new, fresh photos with her boo in the near future. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but deleted pics of a lover typically means that there’s trouble in paradise…

But for now, all we can confirm is that the Houston hottie has cleaned up her social media, wiping away traces of her famous boo and the streets are already speculating.. scroll below to see a few fan reactions to the rumored split.

New Year, New Breakup? Megan Thee Stallion Deletes Boyfriend’s Pics From IG  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close