HomeCelebrity News

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Brandy

Source: B7 / B7


We all know Brandy, but did you know she had a daughter!?

Both Brandy and Ray-J have come up in several Twitter talks as many were shocked to find that the two were brother’s and sisters. Twitter was actually even shocked to find that this was new news to  millennial twitter users.

But one thing many people of age brackets did not know that Brandy had a daughter.

In 2019, Brandy celebrated the 17th birthday of her daughter Sy’rai Iman Smith, and she sent a sweet message to her only child on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful 17 years young baby [Sy’rai],” Brandy wrote in an Instagram tribute. “You are a beautiful soul with a heart of gold. I thank God for you every day. I love you with all of my spirit and I will always be here for you. Your voice and your music will touch the world.”

Meet 19-yr-old, Sy’rai Iman Smith

 

RELATED: Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

RELATED: Spitting Image: Twitter Can’t Get Over How Much Ice-T’s Daughter Looks Like Her Dad

RELATED: Remembering Fetty Wap’s Daughter- Lauren Maxwell [PHOTOS]

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close