Mark Zuckerberg Officially Rebrands Facebook as Meta, Twitter Hilariously Reacts

Mark Zuckerberg finally revealed his worst-kept secret.

Thursday (Oct.28), Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company’s new name going forward would be Meta during its Connect event. “We are a company that builds technology to connect,” Zuckerberg nerdily gushed. “Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.”

Zuckerberg said the name Facebook doesn’t fully represent everything the company does and believes it is linked to one product stating, “But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.”

Thursday’s announcement cements the name change. To further make it official, when you go to meta.com, you’re redirected to a Facebook, oops, we mean a Meta page that breakdown the company changes. There is also a @meta handle on Twitter there, but the account is private, and yes, Zuckerberg does own the account.

In a previous report, a source close to the matter said the name change will help the company “reflect its focus on building the Metaverse.” It will also allow Zuckerberg to focus on his futuristic work with AR and distance it from problematic behavior Facebook was accused of behaving in after a whistleblower exposed some disturbing company practices.

That was indeed the case with Facebook founder showing off the possibilities with AR technology in the Metaverse.

The name change will not change the company’s structure, but it will change how financial results are shared, Zuckerberg announced in a blog post. “Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs,” he explained. “We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on December 1. Today’s announcement does not affect how we use or share data.”

For those wondering, the app where your momma tags you in old baby photos will still be known as Facebook, and its other family of social media apps will also keep their names. Each company will now fall under the Meta umbrella from now on.

While Zuckerberg is excited about the future for Meta, we hope he stays off Twitter because the name, as well as him, is getting clowned up and down timelines.

It looks like Meta is not getting the welcomed reception Mark Zuckerberg was hoping for.

You can peep more reactions to Facebook’s name changer in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Facebook / Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta

Mark Zuckerberg Officially Rebrands Facebook as Meta, Twitter Hilariously Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com