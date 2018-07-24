Love Ink: 11 Celebrity Couples Who Got Tatted For Love was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Stevie J got his new bride, Faith Evans’, initials tattooed on his face.
2. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott have matching Butterfly tatts to represent their baby girl Stormi.
3. Both Kenyon Martin and Soulja Boy had Trina’s lip tatted on their neck at one point.
4. Amber Rose once had ex-husband Wiz Khalifa’s whole face tatted on her arm before the divorce.
5. Remember Nas’s tatoo of Kelis’ whole body?
After the split, he covered her face with a lion’s face.
6. Beyoncé and Jay-Z got matching “IV” ring finger tattoos to honor their matrimony.
7. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom had matching intial tattoos back when they were married.
8. Zayn Malik got his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid’s eyes tatted on his chest.
Das luv.