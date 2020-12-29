HomeCelebrity News

Loud & Wrong: Meek Mill Goes On Late Night Clubhouse Rant, Apologizes After Twitter Flames Him

Posted December 29, 2020

Inspire U: The Podcast

Meek Mill Apologizes After Getting Clowned Following Clubhouse Rant

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Meek Mill went from talking about starting his own digital music platform to ranting on Clubhouse.

Meek’s tweets and bars are already loud. His Clubhouse rants are absolutely deafening. The Philly rapper was the topic of discussion on Twitter in the wee hours of the morning when tweets and screen recordings of his loud and wrong diatribe on the newest social media platform hit Twitter timelines.

So what triggered the “Dangerous” crafter?

Apparently, things went all the way left in the room, which was started to discuss Black men who don’t uplift other Black men when Mill spazzed on another user in the room that featured 21 Savage, Karen Civil, and others. A man who was brought to the stage didn’t agree with Mill’s takes on the situation, and that’s when the Dreamchasers boss went off on the individual, yelling, “You a p***y, you come from Delaware!” much to the dismay of the attendees in the room.

That’s not all either. Meek Mill also managed to invoke the Barbz’s wrath after he brought up his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj. For whatever reason, he revisited the beef between himself and Nicki and her husband and registered sex offender Kenneth Petty. Meek Milly accused Instagram gossip site, The Shaderoom of perpetuating drama  claiming:

“They had me up there — me vs. Nicki’s boyfriend. Nicki just had a f***ing baby. I just had a f***ing baby. Who’s responsible for this bulls***?”

He would later hop on Twitter to apologize for his behavior on the app, promising to be better in the new year.

“ima have a better reaction in 2021… I apologize when snap out sometimes ..then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing! After that nip shit my hatred level went up I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!”

It was already too late. The memes, jokes, and reactions were already pouring in. Some Twitter users are now even speculating that the rapper is Demon Time Live Show founder and host JustinLaBoy.

Congrats Meek, you got clowned one last time before the ball drop. You can peep the fallout in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Loud & Wrong: Meek Mill Goes On Late Night Clubhouse Rant, Apologizes After Twitter Flames Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. SMH

2. LOL

3. Interesting

4. You hate to see it.

5. Welp

6. A loud one!

7. A hit dog will holler.

8. Well damn.

9. HA!

10. L O L

11. Accurate

12. Tears lol

13. Meek Mill had time and for no good damn reason either.

14. Oh lord.

15. We need that vaccine asap.

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close