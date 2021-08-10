HomeCelebrity News

Liver Alert: Four Loko Trending After Mountain Dew Introduces HRD MTN DEW

Posted 10 hours ago

If you’re of a certain age, you’re familiar with the legend that is Four Loko for all the right and wrong reasons. The infamous malt beverage is trending on Twitter after The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo announced its new HARD MTN DEW lineup of high-power alcoholic beverages.

HARD MTN DEW was introduced on Tuesday (August 10) via a company press release, which offered a solid breakdown of the new adult beverage offering. Like Four Loko, HARD MTN DEW is a malt beverage and will only be available to those of drinking age and clocks in at an approachable ABV of 5 percent. The real ones know that the Loko bodied it with the ABV, hence how it gained its legendary status.

More from the press release:

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO.

Anyone looking to get buzzed and lit simultaneously will have to wait a little bit as HARD MTN DEW won’t be available until early 2022. We’re not sure if Four Loko is still available on the shelves of your fine beer, wine, or corner stores but we can definitely see how the comparison lines up. A part of us is curious to get our hands on a can of HRD MTN DEW but considering some of the nights we had off just one can of Four Loko and that we’re not as young as we used to be, the thoughts are tentative at best.

Check out the reactions to HARD MTN DEW’s announcement and folks remember Four Loko below.

Liver Alert: Four Loko Trending After Mountain Dew Introduces HRD MTN DEW  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

