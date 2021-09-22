RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Following the release of his highly anticipated album “Montero,” which was well-received by fans and critics, Lil Nas X took his talents to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform cuts off his EP. Fans got to see him perform live studio versions of “Dead Right Now,” “That’s What I Want,” and of course, the album’s lead single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

But one performance from the hybrid artist is garnering all the attention is his cover of Country Music icon Dolly Parton’s classic record “Jolene.” “This song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know?” he said, leading up to the performance. “I like the little twang, like the country twang in it. So I was like, ‘Lemme try this out.’”

In the song, Parton sings about a red-headed bank teller named “Jolene,” a name she took affinity during a show when she discovered a young fan who went by the name she revealed to NPR. As for the song’s story’s origins, she explained, “She got this terrible crush on my husband,” Parton explained. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”

Nas X, who publicly came out as gay in 2019, put his twist on the record, and the reactions to his cover to the song have been overwhelmingly positive.

One Twitter user even hoped for a version of the song featuring Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus (who also covered the song), and Parton singing it together.

We wouldn’t mind seeing that either.

You can peep the performance and more reactions to Lil Nas X’s cover of “Jolene” below.

Photo: Sean Zanni / Getty

Lil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” During BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance, Twitter Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com