When you think of funny guys in Hollywood, Seth Rogen could easily be one of the first people that comes to mind. Whether it’s with his infectious laugh or his comedic timing, Rogen has entertained us for years. After landing a role on Judd Apatow‘s “Freaks and Geeks” at just 16, Rogen was well on his way to comedy stardom.

Rogen became familiar to audiences as one of the main character’s in Apatow’s The 40-Year Old Virgin in 2005. After the success of the film, Seth was tapped for his first role as a leading man. Alongside Katherine Heigl, he starred in (yet another Apatow film) Knocked Up in 2007. Rogen’s career began to skyrocket and soon after, you wouldn’t be able to go to theaters without seeing his face on your screen. Since then, he has shown his incredible versatility by writing, directing, producing and starring in countless films that have caused us to cry of laughter. He has even done voice-overs for some of our favorite animated movies including Shrek the Third.

Rogen has been very active in raising awareness of Alzheimers disease. The Vancouver, Canada born comedian is also very vocal about his support of recreational marijuana, the Black Lives Matter Movement and the rights of the LGBT community. He even started a ceramics business in recent years? Could this guy be any cooler? Whenever the first time was that we seen him on our screens, we probably didn’t know that he would become one of our favorites…but we’re glad he did. To celebrate his 40th birthday, here’s a gallery of some of our favorite clips of one of the funniest people on the planet.

Laughing Out Loud: 10 Of Our Favorite Seth Rogen Movie Scenes To Celebrate His 40th Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com