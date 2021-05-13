HomeCelebrity News

16 Photos Of Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson On The Red Carpet

Posted 22 hours ago

Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

In 2013, photos surfaced of Korie Robertson nude standing in a hotel but they turned out to be fake and photoshopped. Controversy aside, the reality star holds it down for the family. The mother of 6 was one of the stars of the A&E hit series Duck Dynasty which ran from 2012 to 2017. The Robertson family became famous for their success from their family-operated business, Duck Commander.

Check out Korie and the family below!

 

1. 2013 Macy&apos;s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2013 Macy&apos;s Thanksgiving Day Parade Source:WENN

Cast members from the hit reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’ at the 2013 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City 

2. Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception

Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson of the reality series “Duck Dynasty” attend the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception at Fiola Mare on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine) 

3. 2013 Macy&apos;s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2013 Macy&apos;s Thanksgiving Day Parade Source:WENN

Cast members from the hit reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’ at the 2013 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City 

4. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala Source:WENN

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet

5. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala Source:WENN

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet

6. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room Source:WENN

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet

7. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room Source:WENN

22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet

8. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 Source:WENN

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 held at USC’s Galen Center – Arrivals

9. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 Source:WENN

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 held at USC’s Galen Center 

10. Nickelodeon&apos;s 27th Annual Kids&apos; Choice Awards

Nickelodeon&apos;s 27th Annual Kids&apos; Choice Awards Source:WENN

Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet

11. 2014 A+E Networks Upfront

2014 A+E Networks Upfront Source:WENN

2014 A+E Networks Upfront – Red Carpet Arrivals red carpet

12. The Robertson Family arrive at Craig&apos;s

The Robertson Family arrive at Craig&apos;s Source:WENN

Stars of ‘Duck Dynasty’, the Robertson Family, arrive at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood

13. Duck Commander Musical Red Carpet

Duck Commander Musical Red Carpet Source:WENN

World Premiere of Duck Commander Musical at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino red carpet

14. 50th Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals

50th Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals Source:WENN

50th Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas red carpet

15. Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig&apos;s restaurant

Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig&apos;s restaurant Source:WENN

Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood

16. Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig&apos;s restaurant

Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig&apos;s restaurant Source:WENN

Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood 

