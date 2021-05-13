16 Photos Of Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson On The Red Carpet

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

In 2013, photos surfaced of Korie Robertson nude standing in a hotel but they turned out to be fake and photoshopped. Controversy aside, the reality star holds it down for the family. The mother of 6 was one of the stars of the A&E hit series Duck Dynasty which ran from 2012 to 2017. The Robertson family became famous for their success from their family-operated business, Duck Commander.

Check out Korie and the family below!