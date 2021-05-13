16 Photos Of Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson On The Red Carpet

In 2013, photos surfaced of Korie Robertson nude standing in a hotel but they turned out to be fake and photoshopped. Controversy aside, the reality star holds it down for the family. The mother of 6 was one of the stars of the A&E hit series Duck Dynasty which ran from 2012 to 2017. The Robertson family became famous for their success from their family-operated business, Duck Commander.
Check out Korie and the family below!
1. 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeSource:WENN
Cast members from the hit reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’ at the 2013 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City
2. Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration ReceptionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson of the reality series “Duck Dynasty” attend the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception at Fiola Mare on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)
3. 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeSource:WENN
Cast members from the hit reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’ at the 2013 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City
4. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards GalaSource:WENN
22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet
5. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards GalaSource:WENN
22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet
6. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press RoomSource:WENN
22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet
7. 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press RoomSource:WENN
22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala_Press Room At Universal Hilton Hotel red carpet
8. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014Source:WENN
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 held at USC’s Galen Center – Arrivals
9. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014Source:WENN
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 held at USC’s Galen Center
10. Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice AwardsSource:WENN
Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet
11. 2014 A+E Networks UpfrontSource:WENN
2014 A+E Networks Upfront – Red Carpet Arrivals red carpet
12. The Robertson Family arrive at Craig'sSource:WENN
Stars of ‘Duck Dynasty’, the Robertson Family, arrive at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood
13. Duck Commander Musical Red CarpetSource:WENN
World Premiere of Duck Commander Musical at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino red carpet
14. 50th Academy of Country Music Awards ArrivalsSource:WENN
50th Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas red carpet
15. Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig's restaurantSource:WENN
Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood
16. Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig's restaurantSource:WENN
Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson visit Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood