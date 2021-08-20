HomeCelebrity News

Kendrick Lamar Says He’s Working On Final TDE Album, Rap Twitter Speculates

Posted August 20, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Kendrick Lamar has become a master of holding any intel regarding his new music close to the vest, so any news is like a unicorn nowadays. The Compton rapper has thrown rapper Twitter for a loop after announcing he is working on his final album, for TDE.

That would be Top Dawg Entertainment, his longtime recording home, and if you said you saw this coming, you’re either an insider, you need more people or you’re the Op.

Today (August 20), Kung Fu Kenny took to Twitter to share a link to a site called oklama.com. There, users found a link to a folder called “nu thoughts” which featured a statement revealing his affiliation with TDE is coming to a close.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” wrote Kendrick who also says he’s gone months with a phone and has been collecting Beach Cruisers. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

He added, “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” before concluding with “oklama.”

TDE will be just fine considering CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith’s roster of talent includes Jay Rock, SZA, ScHoolboy Q and Isaiah Rashad, amongst others. Nevertheless, Kendrick Lamar is a generational talent who will surely be missed. In fact, Tiffith issued his own statement where he calls Kendrick the GOAT and basically says all is going to plan.

“The whole goal when we started this thing was to make music, make money, and make history. We did those things 10 times over and them some,” reads the start of his statement.

He adds, “With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support.”

It’s worth mentioning that Kendrick has pgLang, his own media company and creative agency that he announced over a year ago. Recently, pgLang produced an advertising campaign for Calvin Klein while Baby Keem is an artist on its roster.

 

Ya can’t ever say King Kendrick doesn’t know how to get the people talking. He’s been trending ever since the announcement and the speculation is all over the place when it comes to his future plans. See some of the more potent and hyperbolic reactions below.

It’s a safe bet Kendrick Lamar’s new album—his last was 2017’s DAMN—is going to be fire flames, though.

 

 

Kendrick Lamar Says He’s Working On Final TDE Album, Rap Twitter Speculates  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. We wouldn’t take it THAT far…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close