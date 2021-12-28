Kehlani Allegedly Dating New Jersey Artist, 070 Shake [PHOTOS]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Kehlani and 070 Shake, an artist form New Jersey are allegedly a couple.

Danielle Balbuena, better known as her stage name, 070 Shake, is a 24 year old Dominican born in North Bergen New Jersey.

070 Shake attended to North North Bergen High School, where she played for the school’s basketball team. She got invovled with music in 2015, recording the songs “Proud” and “Swervin”. In 2016, Shake signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label.

Most people wonder where 070 Shake’s name came from. Well here it is. Her stage name is derived from her affiliation with the 070 music collective; 070 coming from New Jersey’s 070 ZIP Codes.

Dating rumors of Kehlani and 070 Shake first sparked back in September where 070 Shake retweeted one of Kehlani’s newest music videos and then the two were spotted ‘getting cozy’ together.

Then Kehlani and 070 Shake were closely sitting next to each other in a photo take at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation back in October, 2021.

