Kanye West Allegedly Paid This Bartender $15K to Hear His Rant [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Many rappers hit the strip club and make it rain, Kanye West is no different. Well, kinda..Mr. West is trending after a strip club bartender shares a story on TikTok on how Kanye West paid her $15,000 just to listen to him rant. Now, speaking on the behalf of the culture, we’ve listened to Ye’s (many) rants for years…FOR FREE. Talk about being at the right place at the right time.

Anessa Rossi, bartender/influencer did a storytime on how it was meeting the Chicago legend. Where Kanye came to her strip club in downtown LA and went straight to the bar area, ordered water on the rocks. Did not throw a single dollar at any strippers but continued to have a deep conversation with Rossi. This is certainly very Kanye West-like (if true). Check out some photos of the lucky woman Anessa Rossi who allegedly made $15K just to listen to a Ye rant!

Kanye West Allegedly Paid This Bartender $15K to Hear His Rant [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

