Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Posted January 26, 2021

The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man.

We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is.

Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily.

If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real.

Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter.

