#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

Posted May 1, 2021

On Jay-Z‘s excellent “A Million and One Questions,” the Brooklyn superstar playfully asks “Is he gon’ ever fall off” to which most know the answer by now. After delivering yet another powerful string of bars on DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” track, fans are propping up Hov and rightfully so while also giving his track partner Nas some shine too.

First, let’s share the lyrics from “SORRY NOT SORRY” below:

Sorry, that’s another B/Haters still ain’t recover from the other B/Mm, that’s a double B/Nah that’s a triple B, can’t forget ’bout the other Bey (Hey)/It’s the white gloves for me/Hater know not to touch me, I’m with the f*ckery (F*ck with me)/Humbly (Humbly), nah, respectfully/I’m a project baby, f*ck y’all expect from me (Technically)/’Merica’s disrespect for me/You killed Christ, you created religion, unexpectedly/Circular ice on Japanese whiskey, on my mezzanine/Overlookin’ the City of Angels, the angel invested in things

Nas glided on the track as well, making sure to mention his recent investment win in the cryptocurrency space with CoinBase among his other ventures. Jay-Z’s slight mention of angel investing also caught folks’ ears as well. The song has emerged as one of the early favorites from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album.

Thus far in 2021, this is the second major appearance of Jay-Z on a track, the first being “What It Feels Like” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle from the Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album project.

While it might be a long shot if we’ll ever get a follow-up to the excellent 4:44, Jay-Z is solidified in the eyes of many.

#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

