Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses, Trae Young Gets Fried

Jay-Z is very particular when it comes to his guest verses. Two artists that automatically get bars from Hova (no shots or pun toward 2 Chainz intended) are Drake and Kanye West, who got blessed on their new albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively.

Despite the ongoing melodrama between the 6 God and Ye, it clearly had no effect on Jay-Z doing what he had to do on the mic. This writer thinks it’s the guy from Toronto who got the better verse while Twitter has turned the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder and mogul into a meme thanks to his apparent indifference at working with his little brother Yeezy’s quasi-foe.

Also worth mentioning is NBA star Trae Young’s hot take that Drake is ready to take Jay-Z’s spot in the game. Needless to say, Trae is getting fried.

Peep more memes about Jay-Z’s double-dipping and check cashing below and in the gallery. More Trae Young slander, too.

