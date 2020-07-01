HomeIndy

Indiana COVID-19 Update (July 2020)

Posted July 1, 2020

On March 6, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Indiana. Shortly after on March 16, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the first death caused by COVID-19 in Indiana.

Since the first case, more information and testing as become available in Indiana. As of July 1, Indiana has had a total of 45,952 positive cases, 2,456 deaths, and 489, 716 have been tested.

Below are the latest updates on the virus in Indiana.

1. 2,456 People have died from COVID-19 in Indiana

2. The state is offering 24/7 support for those who are struggling with their mental health during this time

Hoosiers’ mental health is very important especially during these unforeseen times. 

3. Marion County public school announced students will return to class on scheduled date

Marion County Public Schools announced that students would be returning to school at the regularly scheduled date. They will offer options for families who are unable or uncomfortable with sending their child back into schools.  

4. Masks are still recommended when leaving your home. Here is how to properly wear a mask.

To slow down the spread of the virus, the Indiana State Department of Health recommends wearing a masks when leaving your home.  

5. We transitioned into Stage 4 of the reopen plan.

Stage four of the reopen plan began on June 12 and will last until July 3. 

