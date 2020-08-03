Indiana COVID-19 Update (August 2020)

While many of us thought the virus would be over by now, we have since learned it will take more than we thought to get back to a somewhat normal life again. As we continue to learn more about this virus, more changes come.
Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Indiana.
1. 68,433 People Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Indiana
Along with 68,433 positive cases as of August 3rd, 2,780 people have died from COVID-19 in Indiana.
2. Gov. Holcomb Issued An Order Requiring Hoosiers To Wear Face Coverings In Public Settings
On July 27th, it was required that face covering be worn in public places in Indiana until further notice.
3. The State Moved To Stage 4.5 Of The Reopen Plan
Due to the surge in positive COVID-19 test, the state decided to not move forward to Stage 5 of the reopen plan. Instead, a new stage–Stage 4.5– was introduced to help fight against the virus.
4. Schools Change How Students Will Return To SchoolSource:Getty
Many schools have changed the way students will return/have returned back for the new school year. Some have opted to go strictly virtual while others are giving parents the option to choose their learning style. Some have even started back with in person classes as long as students wear masks.