Indiana COVID-19 June Update

We are currently in Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s Back On Track Reopen Plan. As we continue to transition back to being open fully, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 in Indiana.

In Stage 3 (May 22nd-June 13th):

• Retail stores and malls may move to 75% of capacity while maintaining social distancing

• Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50% capacity

• Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, martial arts studios, and like facilities may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings. No contact activities are permitted.

• Community tennis and basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, YMCA programs, and similar facilities may open with social gathering and social distancing guidelines in place

• Community pools may open according to CDC guidance

• Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions. See additional guidance • Youth summer day camps may open on June 1. See additional guidance

• Community recreational youth and adult sports may resume practices and conditioning, adhering to social gathering and social distancing guidelines. Contact sports, such as football, basketball, and wrestling, where players typically come into contact with other players, are not permitted. Conditioning and non-contact drills may take place • Adult day service programs offered through the state’s Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Service may begin June 1; congregate senior settings remain closed. See additional guidance • Raceways may open with no spectators. See additional guidance

• Day care facilities and day care facilities at schools are encouraged to open

• State park inns reopen

The following are still remain closed in stage three of the Back On Track Plan: playgrounds, overnight youth camps, bars and nightclubs, cultural, entertainment, and venues, amusement parks, water parks, and tourism sites, festivals, fairs, and parades, K-12 buildings, facilities, and grounds closed for school-sponsored education, sports, and other activities through June 30, and Movie theaters