Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses

has impeccable style. It’s simple, elegant and at times flamboyant — the perfect personification of who she is on the inside, fabulous and composed. Since the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry, which first made headlines back in 2016, Markle has displayedas navigated the royal kingdom and behind the scenes drama recently exposed in a tell-all interview with Oprah.

Markle sat down with the media titan to discuss she and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family. Like other notable royal moments, Markle stayed true to her sartorial style and donned a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail that is symbolic of Markle’s newfound freedom from the horrors she faced at the hands of the British establishment. As reported by Town & Country, the lotus flower represents “purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth.”

The Duchess Of Sussex puts detail into everything she wears. From her trendsetting Wedding dress to presidential dinners, she always wears her heart on her sleeve. Get into her most iconic dresses, below:

