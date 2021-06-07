HomeBoxing & MMA

HugFest 2021: The FUNNIEST Logan Paul vs Mayweather Memes

Posted June 7, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Twitter Instagram Photo

Source: Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Image / Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Image

Showtime’s pay-per-view fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had no official winner – unless you count the internet. To his credit, social media sensation Logan Paul did survive all eight rounds with one of the finest boxers of all time Sunday night inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Of course, Mayweather performed much better than his larger adversary. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Also not surprising were the hundreds – maybe even thousands – of viral photos and videos trolling a matchup that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago.

“I had fun,” Mayweather said after the fight. “You’ve got to realize, I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good to move around with these guys.”

The world of social media had fun last night as well. In fact, the only thing that got more views than Floyd and Paul’s bout were the memes. Here are some of the best.

HugFest 2021: The FUNNIEST Logan Paul vs Mayweather Memes  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close