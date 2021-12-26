HomeArts & Entertainment

Holiday Recap: Here's How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

Christmas Day may officially be over but we’re still in the holiday spirit… especially after seeing how some of our favorite celebrities spent the special holiday! While many like Marjorie Harvey and Porsha Williams cozied up with their families in their matching pajamas, others like Nicki Minaj were in full glam for the special day, spreading holiday cheer by sharing fabulous pictures from their holiday family photoshoots to their Instagram pages.

No matter how these celebrities spent the day, one thing is for sure – they spent it in pure happiness with the people they love the most. From Nicki Minaj to Tia Mowry-Hardrict, here’s how some of our favorite celebrities spend Christmas Day.

 

1. Nicki Minaj

Source:Nicki Minaj's Instagram

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share this adorable family photo of herself, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their adorable so whom she lovingly calls “Papa Bear.” 

2. Marjorie Harvey

Source:Marjorie Harvey's Instagram

Marjorie Harvey shared this loving family photo on Christmas day with her and her, her husband Steve Harvey, and their loved ones wearing matching Christmas pajamas. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned the photo collage. 

3. Ciara

Source:Ciara's Instagram

Ciara shared this adorable video of her children, Future, Sienna, and baby Win, as they met Santa and Mrs. Claus just in time for Christmas! She also shared a sweet family photo of herself, her children, and hubby Russell Wilson with Santa and Mrs. Claus where they were all smiles and in the holiday spirit. 

4. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Source:Porsha Williams' Instagram

Porsha Williams shared this sweet photo herself, daughter baby PJ and fiancé Simon Guobadia as they wore matching red and white striped Christmas pajamas. “Merry Christmas Everyone from me and mine to you and yours 🎁🎄,” she captioned the loving photo. 

5. Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Source:Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Instagram

Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared this cozy photo of her family as they wore matching Christmas pajamas and snuggled on their sofa with hot chocolate. “Merry Christmas from the Hardricts,” she captioned the photo. “Sending you all so much love. ❤️”

6. Cardi B

Source:Cardi B's Instagram

Cardi B shared this beautiful photo of herself and her family as she wore a beautiful white satin wrap dress and posed in front of her three, extra-large Christmas trees. “RED CHRISTMAS 🎄,” she captioned the photos. 

7. Mariah Carey

Source:Mariah Carey's Instagram

Of course, Mariah Carey was in the holiday spirit and took to Instagram to spread the feeling with all her followers. In a series of photos, the queen of Christmas was all smiles as she posed in a snowy winter wonderland in a white fur coat and a red satin gown. “Walking in a Winter Wonderland ❄️🎄❤️,” she captioned the photo carousel. “Merry Christmas to ALL!!! 🐑.”

8. Yvonne Orji

Source:Yvonne Orji's Instagram

Yvonne Orji was feeling festive on Christmas in her green velour tunic and festive headdress. The “Insecure” star took to Instagram to share photos from the festive holiday, captioning the pics, “Wishing you and yours merryment, joy, love, peace, prosperity, and abundance, from me and mine.”

9. Chloe Bailey

Source:Chloe Bailey's Instagram

Chloe Bailey was feeling festive on Christmas and gave us a sexy holiday photo-shoot in an all-white look. “santa baby… ” she captioned the gorgeous IG photos. “merry Christmas beautiful people.”

