Hilary Duff starring in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff

Posted April 22, 2021

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 12, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty


Fans are raving about Hilary Duff starring in a sequel to How I Met Your Mother, but this time it’s called How I Met Your Father.

The Hulu spinoff will star the 33-year-old actor as Sophie, the new Ted Mosby. It’s a straight-to-series order from creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Here’s the description from Hulu: “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Let’s take a look back at some of Hilary Duff best roles:

 

1. Wendy in Casper Meets Wendy

2. Lizzie in Lizzie McGuire

3. Kelly in Cadet Kelly

4. Natalie in Agent Cody Banks

5. Lorraine in Cheaper by the Dozen

6. Sam in A Cinderella Story

7. Terri in Raise Your Voice

8. Olivia in Gossip Girl

9. Kelsey in Younger

10. Tanzie in Material Girls

