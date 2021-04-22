Hilary Duff starring in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The Hulu spinoff will star the 33-year-old actor as Sophie, the new Ted Mosby. It’s a straight-to-series order from creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Here’s the description from Hulu: “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Let’s take a look back at some of Hilary Duff best roles:

