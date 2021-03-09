HHW Gaming: Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard Caught Using Anti-Semitic Slur While Playing Call of Duty on Twitch

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard wishes he could hit the reset button on his life right now. The professional baller is in big trouble after he was recorded using an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream.

Keeping it a buck, if you’re an avid gamer, racism while playing games like Call of Duty online should not come as a surprise to you. But it is a pretty big deal when notable people get caught using racial slurs during online matches, and that’s why Meyers Leonard is catching so much heat.

In a video that has surfaced, Leonard can be heard clearly using an alarming term used to degrade Jewish people. In the clip, Leonard says with no hesitation in his voice, “don’t f***** snipe me, you k**e b*tch” while playing Call of Duty.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Leonard’s unsettling comfort while using the slur had many harkening back to when the NBA was still in the safety of the bubble trying to avoid COVID-19. While many of the Black-dominated league’s players kneeled in protest during the national anthem, Leonard was the lone fool on his team to stand for whatever reason. That reason seems to be clearer than ever following the release of the video.

The backlash to the video was swift, and Leonard has already taken a hit in the pockets losing a sponsorship deal with Origin PC, and we won’t be shocked if any other company he is working with does the same.

SLATER SCOOP: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship has been cancelled, a source tells me. The computer company, ORIGIN PC, made the move after the Heat player used an anti-Semitic slur online. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 9, 2021

Leonard has not issued a statement or apology via the Apple Notes app. The Miami Heat are currently looking into the matter. Leonard isn’t the first notable white gamer to get caught saying some problematic things. Professional Gamer Ninja got caught “accidentally” using the n-word during one of his streams. Incredibly, he has only gotten bigger in the industry following the incident.

While we wait to see what else happens to Leonard, you can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

