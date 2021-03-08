HHW Gaming: HyperX Partners With Champion For First Original GG Apparel Collection

Contrary to popular belief, gamers enjoy getting fly and just don’t sit around in their pajamas playing video games. Notable gaming accessory brand, HyperX is the latest company looking to capitalize off that with the announcement of its first-ever GG apparel collection.

Officially launched on Monday (Mar.8), the new unisex collection made in collaboration with iconic sportswear brand Champion consists of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and much-needed face masks that are designed to provide comfort to its wearers whether their indoors racking up Ws while playing Call of Duty or outside safely hanging out with friends.

The collection draws inspiration from the popular term used among gamers, “Good Game,” which expresses good sportsmanship and acknowledging a fun match. As far as the design, each piece features HyperX GG written on it in a very clean, minimalistic design that allows fans to proudly represent their favorite brand, HyperX, “while expressing a message of respect and positivity.”

Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX spoke about the companies excitement about the new collection stating:

“We are excited to announce HyperX’s first apparel release with the introduction of the HyperX GG Collection. We wanted to offer HyperX fans an accessible line of clothing and accessories that allow them to express themselves and their passion.”

This isn’t the first time the two brands have worked together. HyperX and Champion previously teamed up for the “Reflective Apparel Collection” back in July. Champion has also worked with Foot Locker to help bring Esports gear to retail stores.

The collection is available for purchase right now on HyperX’s website, and prices range from $10.00 – $60.00. You can peep the entire collection in the gallery below.

