Home

HHW Gaming: HyperX Partners With Champion For First Original GG Apparel Collection

Posted March 8, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

HyperX x Champion Launches New GG Apparel Collection

Source: HyperX / HyperX GG Collection


Contrary to popular belief, gamers enjoy getting fly and just don’t sit around in their pajamas playing video games. Notable gaming accessory brand, HyperX is the latest company looking to capitalize off that with the announcement of its first-ever GG apparel collection.

Officially launched on Monday (Mar.8), the new unisex collection made in collaboration with iconic sportswear brand Champion consists of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and much-needed face masks that are designed to provide comfort to its wearers whether their indoors racking up Ws while playing Call of Duty or outside safely hanging out with friends.

hyperx GG Clothing Collection

Source: HyperX / HyperX GG Collection


The collection draws inspiration from the popular term used among gamers, “Good Game,” which expresses good sportsmanship and acknowledging a fun match. As far as the design, each piece features HyperX GG written on it in a very clean, minimalistic design that allows fans to proudly represent their favorite brand, HyperX,  “while expressing a message of respect and positivity.”

Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX spoke about the companies excitement about the new collection stating:

“We are excited to announce HyperX’s first apparel release with the introduction of the HyperX GG Collection. We wanted to offer HyperX fans an accessible line of clothing and accessories that allow them to express themselves and their passion.”

hyperx GG Clothing Collection

Source: HyperX / HyperX GG Collection


This isn’t the first time the two brands have worked together. HyperX and Champion previously teamed up for the “Reflective Apparel Collection” back in July. Champion has also worked with Foot Locker to help bring Esports gear to retail stores.

The collection is available for purchase right now on HyperX’s website, and prices range from $10.00 – $60.00. You can peep the entire collection in the gallery below.

Photo: HyperX / HyperX GG Collection

HHW Gaming: HyperX Partners With Champion For First Original GG Apparel Collection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

3. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

4. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

5. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

6. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

7. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

8. GG Tee

GG Tee Source:HyperX

$25.00 USD

9. GG Hoodie

GG Hoodie Source:HyperX

$60.00

10. GG Mask

GG Mask Source:HyperX

$10.00

11. GG Hat

GG Hat Source:HyperX

$20 – 22 USD

12. GG Hat

GG Hat Source:HyperX

$20 – 22 USD

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close